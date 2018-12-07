Have your say

Fans attending the eagerly anticipated Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United game tomorrow are being warred to expect delays when getting into the stadium.

South Yorkshire Police said there will be ‘enhanced searches’ at Hillsborough Stadium to ‘ensure the safety of everyone attending the match.’

READ MORE: Support for call to jazz up Sheffield city centre blocks

The force warned this may mean ‘longer wait times, so try to get to the ground with time to spare.’

READ MORE: THESE are the areas of Sheffield most likely to get snow tonight

In addition, fans using the tram-train to get to there are being urged to make sure they get the correct service.

Hillsborough Stadium.

Visitors should get off at Cathedral and use the yellow route trams, not the blue route.

READ MORE: Firms’ anger at lengthy roadworks following Sheffield tram crash

The trams run every 10 minutes.