Police warn of delays on roads as crowds flock to Penistone Show
Police have warned people heading to this year’s Penistone Show to expect road delays and crowds as they head to this year’s show.
The annual agricultural show, which is being held today at the town’s showground, always draws in large visitor numbers and South Yorkshire Police has said that good weather has helped increase numbers at this year’s event.
A tweet from the force’s Twitter account said: “Anyone attending today’s PenistoneShow be aware, it’s getting really busy due to the beautiful weather.
“If you do have to queue, make sure you’re wearing your sun cream!
Supt, Paul McCurry, head of South Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit tweeted: “Please be patient if you are attending the PenistoneShow.
“The weather is superb and I have not seen queues like this for many years.
“If travelling by car only minor delays but expect a queue to enter the event.”
The show, which is open until 6pm, features a wide variety of stalls, attractions, entertainment and events as well as agricultural classes.
Road users are being warned of delays later in the day at the close of proceedings as well.