Police officers have taken a knife arch into schools in Rotherham today in a bid to identify students carrying blades.

Officers across South Yorkshire are involved in activity this week aimed at reducing knife crime as part of the national Operation Sceptre initiative.

A knife arch has been used in schools in Rotherham this morning

CRIME: South Yorkshire Police tackle knife crime in week-long crackdown

The aim is to reduce the number of victims, increase the rate of offenders ‘brought to justice’ and educate young men on the consequences of carrying a knife.

READ MORE: Sheffield house torched in arson attack

Land searches are to be carried out to find hidden or discarded blades as part of the week of action.

POLICE: All suspects released after questioning over serious attack in Rotherham

In a Facebook post, the Rotherham North neighbourhood policing team said that in addition to using the arch in schools, officers have also spoken to students about how the police use ‘stop and search’ powers to identify those walking the streets armed.