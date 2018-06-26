Police 'urgently' trying to trace Sheffield man over sexual assault and attempted murder allegation

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help them trace a Sheffield man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault being treated as an attempted murder.

West Yorkshire Police have now released a picture of Samuel Fortes, who is from the Gleadless area of Sheffield, in a bid to try and trace him.

The attack took place on a footbridge near to the inner ring road in Leeds City Centre at around 3am on Saturday, June 23.

A police spokesman said the 19-year-old victim was left with serious facial injuries as a result of the assault, adding that detectives are treating the allegation of serious sexual assault as an attempted murder.

Fortes, who is Portuguese by birth is described as a light skinned black male, around 5’10’’ tall, slim build with ‘afro’ styled hair and .

He is also believed to have links to the Erdington area of Birmingham and Leeds.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is leading the investigation.

He said: “I need to speak to Samuel as a matter of urgency – and for that reason I am taking the unusual step of appealing directly through the media for help to find him.

“We are doing everything we can to find him including liaising with our colleagues in neighbouring forces.

“This was a horrific attack and we have a team of specialist officers who are with the victim and her family providing them with support.

“I must stress to anyone who thinks they see Samuel not to approach him themselves but to call police immediately on 999 quoting log 1200 of June 26 (Operation Poseminster). I would also like to appeal directly to any friends or relatives of Samuel who might know where he is or have him in their house to get in contact immediately as we are also concerned for his welfare.

“I recognise that incidents such as this can cause concern amongst the community and we would like to reassure residents that we have already increased patrols in the area.”

A 49-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.