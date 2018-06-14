Police urge football fans to drink responsibly in South Yorkshire during World Cup

Police chiefs in South Yorkshire are urging football fans to drink responsibly during the World Cup.

With the first game in the tournament in Russia due to kick off at 4pm today, police chiefs stressed that they want football fans to enjoy the tournament without alcohol ruining it for them.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, the officer in charge of football related policing in South Yorkshire during the World Cup, said: "Whether you’re travelling to Russia or celebrating locally, we have officers working across South Yorkshire on key dates, times and at key locations to keep people safe and to deal with anyone causing trouble who is intent on spoiling the party atmosphere.

"We know that thousands of people will be watching the games with many of you getting together in local pubs and bars to sample the unique atmosphere that a big tournament brings. We want you to have fun, or as much as you can depending on how your team is doing.

"Enjoy a drink or two but consider others around you and don’t go too far. Alcohol can ruin your judgement and it can have a real, lasting impact on people’s lives, including your own, ending in antisocial behaviour, drink-driving, domestic abuse or sexual offences."

He added: "Lots of work has already taken place to ensure your safety during the World Cup. Officers have spoken with licensees in all areas of South Yorkshire to provide general safety advice and specific guidance ahead of local events, and we’ve visited potential victims of domestic abuse, and known offenders, to provide guidance and offer signposting to relevant agencies."