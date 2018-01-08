Police urge fans to arrive at Bramall Lane early for Steel City derby

Fans have been urged to arrive at Bramall Lane early for the Steel City derby on Friday - with police chiefs warning that extra search and security checks will take place ahead of the game.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is overseeing the policing of the game, said fans should aim to arrive at around 6.30pm, with the kick-off planned for 7.45pm.

He said security will be tight around the stadium, which is expecting a capacity crowd.

Five hundred officers will be involved in a massive policing operation aimed at keeping rival fans apart before, during and after game, which is the second scheduled meeting of the season for the Blades and Owls.

Neighbouring forces have committed officers to the operation to boost numbers.

Chf Supt Morley said: "Our appeal for those attending the match is to get there as early as possible because as with most live sporting events at the moment there will be enhanced search and security procedures.

"I would ask fans to start to arrive at around 6.30pm. I would suggest 6.45pm should be the latest that people get there because with a capacity crowd of 30,000 fans it is going to take some time to get everyone in with the enhanced searches.

"The security and safety of everyone attending the match is of the utmost importance and we would ask people to cooperate with us."

He also warned travelling Sheffield Wednesday fans that they will be asked to 'voluntarily' remain in their seats after the game for around 10 minutes to allow the home fans to leave the stadium and clear the surrounding streets.

The aim is to avoid rival fans clashing when emotions may be running high after the game.

"We have a significant policing operation in place which is months in the planning to ensure that everyone attending the game and wanting to enjoy the night time economy that night can do so safely," added Chf Supt Morley.

"There will be a small minority attending the game intent on conflict and disorder but we have sufficient resources to manage that element effectively and we will deal with those individuals in a professional but robust fashion."