Police uncover multiple weapons during knife-crackdown in South Yorkshire

Police across South Yorkshire have been conducting open land searches and executing warrants in a bid to reduce knife crime across the region.

Officers have been out on the streets as part of Operation Sceptre, the national policing initiative aimed at tackling knife-related criminality across the UK.

Weapons recovered by police in Upperthorpe as part of Operation Sceptre

It also coincides with the forces Drop the Knife campaign which was launched to raise the awareness of carrying a knife and the consequences it can have.

Whilst conducting land searches today, police in Doncaster recovered an array of weapons with some ‘everyday items’ that they say ‘could be used to cause harm and injury to others’.

Police conducting searches in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield also managed to recover weapons from the streets.

PS Dave Cremin said: “They are not aggressive knives as such but more everyday items that can be clearly used as weapons.

Weapons recovered by police in Doncaster as part of Operation Sceptre

“The collection included a table knife and a kitchen knife. The fact that they were discarded in the shrubbery tells it all in the fact that they have been carried at some point for the ‘wrong’ reasons!”

Members of the public can expect to see more high visibility police operations across the region as the bid to tackle knife crime continues.

The initiative, which started yesterday, will run for a week ending on Monday September 24.

Sheffield has recently seen a rise in knife-related crimes, including the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Kavan Brisett on the Langsett Estate a month ago.

Open land searches in Upperthorpe as part of Operation Sceptre, a national knife crime initiative, which runs for a week from Tuesday 18 September to Monday 24th September. Picture: Chris Etchells

For more information on the Sheffield City Knife Strategy click here, or the South Yorkshire Knife strategy click here.