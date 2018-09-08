Police uncover cannabis operation during raid at South Yorkshire property

A cannabis operation has been uncovered at a South Yorkshire property during a police raid.

Officers from the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team found the set-up at an address in Dinnington.

A spokesman for the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Team said: “Found in the rear garage was 21 mature plants, along with drug paraphernalia.

“The occupant at the address wasn’t present during the execution but returned during the clear up.

“Ongoing enquiries are continuing with the occupant who will be dealt with for production of cannabis.”