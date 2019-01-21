Police uncover cannabis factory in Sheffield house

Police have uncovered a cannabis factory at a house in Sheffield.

Officers from the Fir Vale Neighbourhood team attended an address on Vickers Road in the Fir Vale area after reports of bright lights being visible through the window.

Police uncovered the cannabis factory in Fir Vale

Upon arrival police discovered the house was empty and the occupants – who had left the property unsecured - were nowhere to be seen.

After searching the premises police found a substantial cannabis factory with two rooms full of plants and a further room which had already been emptied.

An investigation is ongoing.