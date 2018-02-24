Police track car from Sheffield to Rotherham to find two missing teenage girls

Police tracked down two teenage girls reported missing by using automatic number plate recognition cameras to follow a car from Sheffield to Rotherham.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police said 'information had been placed on the car that it contained a missing person' and officers followed it from Sheffield Parkway into Rotherham town centre and was eventually stopped on Rotherway at around 1.50am on Saturday.

A spokesman said two girls - aged 14 and 15 - were found in the cars safe and well and no arrests were made.