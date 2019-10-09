Police trace woman knocked unconscious on Sheffield estate and bundled into car
A woman who was knocked unconscious and then bundled into the back of a car in an attack on a Sheffield estate has been traced by the police.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 07:22 am
South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information last weekend after being contacted in the early hours of Saturday when a car travelling along Pear Tree Road, Shiregreen, stopped at the junction with Sicey Lane, and a man and a woman got out.
The man is reported to have assaulted the woman, rendering her unconscious, before bundling her back into the car and driving off.
The car left in the direction of Nether Shire Lane.
It has since emerged that officers have traced the man and woman involved and are treating the attack as a ‘domestic incident’.
The investigation is ongoing.