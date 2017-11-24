Police to target drink and drug drivers on South Yorkshire's road

Drink and drug drivers putting lives at risk on South Yorkshire's roads are to be targeted in a Christmas crackdown.

All next month motorists will be pulled over, breathalysed and tested for drugs at roadside checkpoints.

Officers, both in plain and marked police cars, will also stop motorists they suspect to have had a drink or taken drugs before getting behind the wheel.

They will also search for drink drivers reported by concerned members of the public.

Sergeant Lee Beck, of South Yorkshire Police's operational support services, said there will be more officers on the roads looking for culprits.

He urged Christmas and New Year revellers to plan ahead and book taxis home or arrange designated drivers for nights out.

"The devastation caused by drink and drug driving is unreal - it affects your perception of hazards, the speed at which you can move from your accelerator to your brake, so if you need to react quickly you won't be able to," he said.

"There are a lot of social gatherings at this time of year so our advice is to plan and plan early. Book taxis or arrange designated drivers - don't be tempted to jump in your car. I've seen the devastation drink driving causes."

Sgt Beck said he has had to notify relatives of the deaths of innocent loved ones killed by drink drivers.

"Pulling up outside someone's house in the middle of the night when all the lights are off and having to deliver that news is something all of us in traffic have done," he said.

"Every year we see people killed through drink or drug driving and this loss of life is just so unnecessary. We don't want to be delivering that news this Christmas when people should be celebrating.

"With the month long campaign, static check points and extra patrols don't even think about drink or drug driving because you will get caught."

To report a drink driver call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.