Police to step up patrols at Sheffield allotments after spate of damage

Police are to carry out foot patrols in the area after a spate of damage at allotments in Sheffield.

Officers today said a number of plots at Rustlings Road Allotments, in Endcliffe, had been targeted.

Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Police will be conducting foot patrols in this area. Please report any suspicious behaviour on 101 or 999."

The team said it is also investigating thefts from vehicles in Findon Road, Hillsborough; Peveril Road, in Greystones; and Walkley Bank Road, in Walkley.

In the last of these incidents, they said a wing mirror had been stolen from the vehicle at some time between Saturday at 10pm and Sunday at 1pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.