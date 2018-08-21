Police to hold information stall in Sheffield city centre to encourage people to 'drop the knife'

Police officers will take to the streets of Sheffield next month in the hope of reducing knife crime across the city.

Officers from Sheffield Central neighbourhood police team will hold a crime prevention stall on Fargate on Tuesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 27 between noon and 3pm.

It comes as investigations continue into the death of Kavan Brissett, who became the fifth person to be stabbed to death on Sheffield's streets this year.

In total, there have been 22 knife attacks in the city since January 1, with 23 people injured and five killed.