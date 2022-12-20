Police to close parts of busy Sheffield road tonight as part of investigation into fatal crash

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force will be closing parts of Prince of Wales Road, Darnall from 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday, December 20) ‘as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal collision on Prince of Wales Road in October’.

The fatal collision took place on Prince of Wales Road, Darnall at just after 9pm on October 1, when Tracy Rimmington was hit by a van as she was crossing near to the junction with Mather Road.Ms Rimmington was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the van, a blue Volkswagen Caddy, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/drugs.