Police to attend public meeting on Sheffield estate in wake of shooting

Police officers are to attend a public meeting on a Sheffield estate after a teenage boy was shot in the street.

The local neighbourhood policing team inspector and sergeant for Woodthorpe are to attend a meeting with partner organisations next weekend after a 17-year-old boy was shot on the estate on Monday night.

PICTURES: CCTV released after man is 'stabbed in head and neck' at Sheffield casino

It was the third gun attack in the space of three months and left the latest victim with life threatening injuries.

He remains in hospital but is recovering.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police issue warning over sexually explicit photographs and videos

Detectives say there is 'no suggestion' that Monday's shooting at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South is linked to the previous incidents.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his leg in nearby Chadwick Road on May 8 and three weeks earlier a 42-year-old man was shot in his leg in Nodder Road.

Local residents are invited to a meeting at the Woodthorpe Tenants and Residents Association office on Ulley Road, Woodthorpe, on Saturday, June 23 at 2pm.

CRIME: Man in court over 'punish a Muslim day' letters received in South Yorkshire

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "There is no suggestion at this time it is linked to any other incidents in the Woodthorpe area.

"Regarding the incidents in April and May, four people have been arrested in connection to the offences and have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

"There is ongoing work taking place in Woodthorpe with both partner organisations and the community, with a partnership meeting taking place on Saturday, June 23, at the Woodthorpe Tenants and Residents Association, Ulley Road, starting at 2pm.

"The local policing team Inspector and sergeant will be present and would encourage residents to please attend."

Anyone with information about the latest shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 989 of June 11.