Police thank Sheffield residents after religious march blocks busy road 

Police have thanked Sheffield residents for their assistance in supporting a religious march which blocked a busy road yesterday afternoon.

Officers were supporting the annual event Matmi Jaloos in Sharrow yesterday afternoon which included a religious march.

Some parts of Abbeydale Road were blocked as a result of the march at around 3pm yesterday.

Inspector Fitzgibbons on Sheffield West NHP said: “I just wanted to say thank you for your help yesterday.

“We supported an annual event called Matmi Jaloos in Sharrow. This was a religious march which took some time to pass through including blocking some parts of Abbeydale Road around 3pm.

“It was great to see how supportive people were in waiting, slowing down, giving us plenty of room so that the march passed safely for everyone.

“The type of work we love doing and it made me proud to come from South Yorkshire the way people behaved.”

The event is part of the Mourning of Muharram, a set of rituals associated with Islam.

It marks the anniversary of the Battle of Karbala and mourns the grandson of Muhammed who was killed during the battle.