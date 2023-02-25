Police temporarily closed a Sheffield road to traffic after a car crashed into a house

Emergency services were called out to a road traffic collision today, Saturday, February 25, after a blue-coloured saloon car appeared to have crashed into a house.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were reported to have attended a serious road traffic collision at the corner of Hazlebarrow Road, at Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, on Saturday afternoon, February 25, near to the junction with Jordanthorpe Parkway.

Hazlebarrow Road was reported to be a temporary no-go area as emergency services assessed the extent of the damage involved in the collision which is believed to have just involved one vehicle and a property.

A blue-coloured saloon car appears to have lost control and gone across a garden verge and collided into the front corner of a property on Hazlebarrow Road, at Jordanthorpe, where the road meets a T-junction with the B6057 Jordanthorpe Parkway.

Emergency services attended a road traffic collision after a car appears to have crashed into the corner of a house on Hazlebarrow Road, at Jordanthorpe, Sheffield.

Witnesses have reported that the vehicle may have been an Audi S3 which had crashed into the corner of a house as residents expressed their hopes that the driver and anyone in the vehicle and the property were okay.

One resident Lindsey Thompson, aged 43, said: “We heard a loud noise but we were talking and did not think much of it and I was looking through Facebook and another neighbour had put out what had happened.

"The Audi was in the side of the building and it looks like it has knocked all the bricks inwards on the corner after it has gone across a grass verge.

"There was a cordon placed around the vehicle but its front and bonnet were smashed in and the fire brigade were dousing the front of it. Whether it had been on fire or they were stopping it from setting on fire, I don’t know.”

Pictured is a road traffic collision after a car appears to have crashed into the corner of a house on Hazlebarrow Road, at Jordanthorpe, Sheffield

It is not yet known how the vehicle came to collide with the corner of the property on the 30mph Hazlebarrow Road near the junction of the two-way 40mph Jordanthorpe Parkway.

However, the position of the vehicle with its front end in the corner wall of the property suggests it may have been travelling along the parkway away from Norton and lost control near the junction before colliding with the house.

Mum-of-two Ms Simpson added: “We don’t know if anybody was on the pavement or nearby when it happened. Can you imagine though if you had just had your dinner and then you hear a loud bang outside your home?

"It would not be the first thing in your head that someone’s run a car into your house. It is going to take a lot of work to repair that house.”

Ms Simpson did not want to speculate but she believes the vehicle may have come off the Parkway before losing control and going into the property on Hazlebarrow Road.

The incident is believed to have happened about 1.30pm and the emergency services including police, firefighters and an ambulance have since left the area, according to residents, and it is believed that the road has been reopened for motorists.