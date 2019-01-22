Police teams continue searching for missing Sheffield teenagers

Have your say

Two Sheffield teenagers reported missing from home have still not been traced.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16 and Abbie Roome, 18, are both still missing this morning, with Pamela disappearing over a month ago and Abbie vanishing on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said there is no link between the disappearances.

Pamela, from Staniforth Road, Darnall, was reported missing on Christmas Eve – six days after she had last been seen at that time.

It has since emerged that she attended an event at iceSheffield the following day but there have been so sightings of her since.

Police divers searched the canal close to the leisure venue yesterday.

Detectives also took a giant digital screen to Darnall to raise awareness of her disappearance in her local community.

Pamela is of Roma Slovak heritage and officers are trying to appeal directly to her community to come forward with any information which may help with the search.

The board will also be taken to other Roma Slovak communities in Sheffield.

Another police search team is trying to locate 18-year-old Abbie Roome, from Norwood, Sheffield, who was last seen at Meadowhall on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.