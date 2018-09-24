Police successfully recover nearly £3,000 from drug production and dealing

Police have successfully applied to recover nearly £3,000 of ill-gotten gains from drug production and dealing to be used in the on-going fight against crime.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 21 how Derbyshire Constabulary submitted an application for the forfeiture of seized cash concerning Tien Dang Duong, of Station Road, at Langley Mill, Heanor.

Solicitor Caroline Sellars explained that Tien Dang Duong had been served with a notice at his last known address and he had not collected his belongings.

Mrs Sellars, who was acting with financial investigator John Bruno who is with Derbyshire police, formally applied for the forfeiture of £2,840.12 of cash which was recovered from Tien Dang Duong’s last address on Nelson Street, Chesterfield.

She said: “There is sufficient evidence to satisfy the court that the cash amounted to the proceeds of crime from unlawful conduct mainly from the production and supply of drugs - making it recoverable property.”

Magistrates agreed to make an order for the forfeiture of the cash in full under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 on the grounds that the cash is highly likely to have been from the proceeds of crime.

The case was heard in the absence of Tien Dang Duong.

Money and goods forfeited under the Proceeds of Crime Act help to pay for investigations, court costs and continued support for victims.