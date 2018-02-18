Police stop speeding driver travelling at 120mph on M1 near Meadowhall and seize car

This was the moment police on patrol in Sheffield stopped an UNINSURED Audi driver after they spotted it speeding along the M1 - at 120mph.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's operational support unit stopped the driver of the black Audi near Meadowhall - travelling at 50mph above the speed limit.

A spokesman said: "When stopped and checks were carried out turns out the driver didn't have a licence or insurance. Absolute madness."

The spokesman added that the car was seized and the driver will be appearing in court for his motoring offences.