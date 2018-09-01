Police station opening times to change in Sheffield

Police stations in Sheffield are this month changing the opening times of their enquiry desks.

The new opening times for Snig Hill, Moss Way and Ecclesfield stations will take effect from Monday, September 17.

The enquiry desk at Moss Way is set to close for two weeks from Monday, September 3, as part of the switch.

Ecclesfield enquiry desk is moving to its new timetable from the same day, with the full opening hours there listed below.

Snig Hill will remain open as normal until the new timetable kicks in.

South Yorkshire Police has yet to share the revised opening times for the Sheffield enquiry desks.

The new opening times for the enquiry desk at Ecclesfield police station will be:

Monday: 12pm – 8pm

Tuesday: 12pm – 8pm

Wednesday: 12pm – 8pm

Thursday: 8am – 4pm

Friday: 8am – 4pm

Saturday: 8am – 4pm

Sunday: CLOSED.