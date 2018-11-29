Police statement issued after Sheffield crash 

Police have confirmed that a cyclist was injured in a crash in Sheffield earlier this evening. 

Eyre Street, close to The Moor, was closed for a short time following a collision at about 6.30pm. 

Police at the scene. Picture: SY Citizen Journalism

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they received reports of a collision between a “car and a cyclist.” 

It added: “The cyclist, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police at the scene.

The road is now open to traffic.”

A car with a smashed windscreen and a damaged cycle bike were spotted at the scene.  