Police statement issued after Sheffield crash 

Police have confirmed that a cyclist was injured in a crash in Sheffield earlier this evening.

Eyre Street, close to The Moor, was closed for a short time following a collision at about 6.30pm.

Police at the scene. Picture: SY Citizen Journalism

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they received reports of a collision between a “car and a cyclist.”

It added: “The cyclist, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police at the scene.

“The road is now open to traffic.”

A car with a smashed windscreen and a damaged cycle bike were spotted at the scene.