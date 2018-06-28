Police stand guard outside house where Sheffield man was found stabbed to death

A police cordon remains in place around a house where a man was found stabbed to death in Sheffield this week.

Glenn Boardman, aged 59, was found fatally injured in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am on Tuesday.

CRIME: Man seriously injured in 'brutal' attack in Chesterfield

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of stab wounds.

POLICE: Detectives granted extra time to quiz Sheffield murder suspect

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody this morning after detectives were granted extra time to quiz him.

READ MORE: Man hospitalised after ANOTHER stabbing in Sheffield

Police officers are still guarding the crime scene, which has been taped off while officers carry out enquiries in and around the house where Mr Boardman's body was found.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who is leading the murder probe, said: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and are currently progressing a number of lines of enquiry to understand the exact circumstances of the incident.

"There is a dedicated team of officers working to review CCTV and forensic evidence, and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to please report it.

"This incident occurred at a property on a cul-de-sac and anyone who may have seen anything, even if they believe it to be irrelevant is asked to contact police."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.