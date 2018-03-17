Police spotted in Sheffield city centre home were carrying out 'enquiries as part of ongoing investigation'

Crime scene investigators and police who were spotted by eyewitnesses entering a house in Sheffield city centre were carrying out 'enquiries as part of an ongoing investigation'.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were spotted entering a property on Charlotte Road near the junction with Margaret Street - close to Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium at around 10am on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were carrying out 'enquiries as part of an ongoing investigation' but was not able to disclose further details.