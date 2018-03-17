Police spotted in Sheffield city centre home were carrying out 'enquiries as part of ongoing investigation'

Police outside the property on Charlotte Road, Sheffield.
Police outside the property on Charlotte Road, Sheffield.
Crime scene investigators and police who were spotted by eyewitnesses entering a house in Sheffield city centre were carrying out 'enquiries as part of an ongoing investigation'.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were spotted entering a property on Charlotte Road near the junction with Margaret Street - close to Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium at around 10am on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were carrying out 'enquiries as part of an ongoing investigation' but was not able to disclose further details.