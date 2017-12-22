Police sniffer dog finds men carrying drugs in Sheffield city centre

A police sniffer dog caught four men carrying drugs in Sheffield city centre.

The men were caught with Class A and Class B drugs last night during an operation which will continue to run over the festive season.

Officers with a sniffer dog patrolled the city centre and searched members of the public suspected of carrying drugs.

The drugs were confiscated and arrangements were made to interview the men at a later date.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police dog Duke loves finding drugs on people and caught four males in possession of suspected class A and B drugs.

"All those stopped were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, drugs were confiscated and then arrangements were made to interview them at a later date.

"We will be running similar nights throughout the festive period so if you don’t want Duke to catch you and face being interviewed under caution don’t bring your drugs into the city centre, or anywhere for that matter as it's illegal and a criminal offence."