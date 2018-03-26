Police shocked after stopping new driver in Sheffield driving with NO WHEEL

Have your say

Police were left shocked when they pulled over a new driver in Sheffield driving without a wheel.

The driver, who had only recently passed his test, caught police's attention when they noticed it wasn't steering properly.

After pulling the new driver over, officers were shocked to discover that the car was missing its front passenger side tyre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of this car pulled over as the car wasn't steering properly, wonder why?

"As he was a new driver the error of his ways were explained to him and recovery was arranged."

Facebook users were understandably confused by the driver's mistake with many poking fun at the situation.

Adelle Jade said: "New driver!?!? How the hell has he even drove on that?"

Cameron Whatmore said: "Think he’s got a bald tyre."

David Moon said: "Tracking may need adjusting?"

Ritchie Spence said: "Didn't the noise and vibrations hint that was something seriously wrong? Think the driver should resit their test...and learn some common sense."