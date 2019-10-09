Police in Sheffield quell fears over reports of van attempting to pick up children
Police in Sheffield have moved to quell fears over a van being used to pick up children.
Numerous reports have been circulating of a van attempting to pick up children from the streets of Shiregreen.
But Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team has reassured to move members of the local community and dismissed the fears.
A spokesman said: “We have recently been investigating reports of suspicious behaviour in the Shiregreen area after residents raised concerns that a van was attempting to pick up local children.
“We have now identified the van in question as being a relative collecting their child and we would like to reassure you that there is no risk to children or the wider community.
“Your local PCSOs will be conducting patrols in the area to provide additional reassurance, so please stop and have a chat if you see them.
“As always, please be vigilant and continue to report any concerns you have to us.”
Reports can be made via 101. Please always call 999 in an emergency.