Police share photos of suspected stolen tools recovered in Rotherham in bid to find owners
Officers hope the rightful owners of the tools will recognise them and come foeward.
They were recovered during a search warrant in Rotherham.
The items were seized last month by South Yorkshire Police’s armed crime team, who executed a warrant in the Parkgate area.
Officers discovered several power tools and pieces of equipment believed to have been stolen.
Among the recovered items are multiple toolboxes, a drill, and an angle grinder.
Some of the tools are marked with a distinctive letter ‘M’, which officers hope will help identify the owner.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are now appealing for the owners to come forward so officers can return the tools to them.”
Anyone who believes the tools may belong to them is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 690 of 21 July 2025.
