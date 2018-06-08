Police seize tools believed to have been stolen in Sheffield or Hope Valley

Police officers have seized a number of tools believed to have been stolen in the Sheffield or Hope Valley area.

The Sheffield West neighbourhood police team said officers responded to reports of suspicious activity and found a van containing a number of tools.

Police officers have recovered these tools

CRIME: South Yorkshire listed as crime hotspot for theft of mobiles, laptops and tablets

They suspect they may have been stolen from Sheffield or the Hope Valley in Derbyshire.

POLICE: Man released by police after arrest over night of violence in Sheffield

READ MORE: Woman found stabbed to death was Sheffield massage parlour boss

Anyone who recognises them should call South Yorkshire Police in 101 and quote incident 91 of June 7.