Police seize stolen van found on Sheffield estate

Police officers seized a stolen van found on a Sheffield estate.

Following reports about the van from residents on the Wybourn estate, officers checked the vehicle and discovered that it was stolen from another area of Sheffield in February.

CRIME: Baseball bat, machete and knife recovered after another stabbing in South Yorkshire

It had been fitted with false number plates.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire police chief 'proud' of force's response to five murders in two weeks

Officers in Sheffield are also investigating the theft of another van stolen from Carr Vale Drive, Richmond, overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

POLICE: Men arrested over stalking claims lodged by five victims in Sheffield suburb

The crook or offenders responsible broke into the house it was parked outside and as well as stealing the Ford Transit also escaped with jewellery and watches.

Three men were disturbed while trying to steal a Ford Transit from Gleadless Road, Gleadless, just after 1am on Tuesday. An investigation is under way.

Officers are also investigating the theft of an Audi A4 from Birley Spa Drive, Hackenthorpe, on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about either incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.