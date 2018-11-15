Police seize stolen car used by thieves in Doncaster

Police officers have seized a car used by crooks breaking into and trying to get into homes in Doncaster for the keys to vehicles parked outside.
Thieves had been using a stolen silver BMW to travel between homes targeted in Kirk Sandall, Edenthorpe and Barnby Dun but the car has now been seized.
Officers are now trying to track down the crooks.
They are urging residents to fit ‘anti-snap locks’ to their doors to make it more difficult for thieves to get in.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.