Police seize stolen car used by thieves in Doncaster

Have your say

Police officers have seized a car used by crooks breaking into and trying to get into homes in Doncaster for the keys to vehicles parked outside.

Thieves had been using a stolen silver BMW to travel between homes targeted in Kirk Sandall, Edenthorpe and Barnby Dun but the car has now been seized.

A stolen car used by thieves in Doncaster has been seized by police officers in the town

CRIME: South Yorkshire Police issue warning about bank scam



Officers are now trying to track down the crooks.

POLICE: ‘Black market’ cigarettes found in car abandoned during police chase in Doncaster

They are urging residents to fit ‘anti-snap locks’ to their doors to make it more difficult for thieves to get in.

READ MORE: Man due in court for attacking Sheffield police officer



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.