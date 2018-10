This is the ‘potentially lethal’ lock knife officers found stashed in a stairwell during a call-out to a block of flats in Sheffield last night.

The Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NHP) said officers found the lock knife, while attending a party that was ‘getting out of hand’ in the Grimesthorpe area of the city.

A spokesman for Sheffield North East NHP said: “Eagle eyed officers retrieved yet another potentially lethal lock knife, hidden in rubbish in a stairwell.”