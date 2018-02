Have your say

Police seized an estimated £45,000 following a series of raids in South Yorkshire today.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and fraud, as officers executed a number of warrants in the Broom area of Rotherham this morning.

The money was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act as part of an ongoing operation.

Police said the 29-year-old has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.