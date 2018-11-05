Police seek women after handbag theft in South Yorkshire

Officers have released CCTV images of two women they’d like to speak to after an elderly woman had her handbag stolen in Rotherham.

The 75-year-old woman was shopping in Aldi, in Park Street, Masborough on Wednesday October 17 when she noticed her handbag was missing from her shopping trolley.

Police have released CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to in connection with a handbag theft in Rotherham

The bag contained cash, keys and a phone.

South Yorkshire police are continuing investigations, but officers have identified two women they believe may have information about what happened that afternoon.

They are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the women, or who may have witnessed the theft.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/151578/18.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.