Police seek victims of theft at South Yorkshire hospital

Officers are appealing to anyone who was the victim of theft whilst staying at a South Yorkshire hospital earlier this year to get in touch with them.

Police would like to speak to anyone who had their purse stolen whilst staying at Barnsley hospital between January and November this year.

They are investigating a series of offences, and are gathering as much information as possible.

If you have been the victim, you should contact PC Lynne Bates on 07774335089, and leave a message.

Alternatively, email lynne.bates@southyorks.pnn.police.uk