Police seek van driver following man's death on Doncaster stretch of motorway

The collision took place on the A1(M) motorway at the junction with Warmsworth on Wednesday, April 27.

At 5.10am, police were called to concern for the safety of a 73-year-old man at the wrong side of the railings over the A1M southbound between Junction 35 and 36. He fell from the bridge a short time later and sadly died at the scene.

Officers have recovered two vehicles which were passing under the bridge at the time the man fell, however they are yet to identify and locate the driver of the third vehicle.

Roads Policing Officer, PC Will Lane said: “CCTV shows a white coloured van, similar to a Ford Transit Custom type, travel under the bridge at the time the man fell.

“The driver of the van is not in any trouble and has not committed any offence, but it’s important we speak to them about this incident. They’d have been travelling on the A1M Southbound and be passing Junction 36, which is Warmsworth in Doncaster, at 5.10am on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information and dash cam footage so far, this has greatly assisted our enquiries.”

If you are the driver of this van, or you know who was, please contact South Yorkshire Police.