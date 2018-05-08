Police seek trio on bike over spate of thefts in Killamarsh

A photograph has been released of three males on a motorbike wanted by the police over a spate of thefts in Killamarsh.

Officers believe the trio, captured on a white motorbike, could hold valuable information about three thefts from vehicles in Killamarsh on Tuesday, May 1.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "The bike was seen heading through Coal Aston and Dronfield, including the bypass, in the afternoon of the same day around 1pm - 4pm."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 18000196652.