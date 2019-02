Police say they are trying to trace the registered keeper of a van that has been found burnt out on a Sheffield estate.

PCSOs from the Manor and Arbourthorne located the vehicle today on Algar Place in Arbourthorne.

A burnt out van on Algar Place in Arbourthorne.

The vehicle has been reported to the council to be removed, they added.

