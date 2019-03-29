Have your say

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted over a vandalism attack on a Barnsley pub.

The Old Town Pub in Wombwell was vandalised on Boxing Day after a fight broke out.

CCTV images of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident have been released today.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 12.05am on Wednesday, December 26, officers were called to the Old Town Hall pub on High Street after reports of a fight breaking out and damage being caused to the premises.

“A 17-year-old girl was arrested at the scene. As a result she was reported to the youth offending team and subsequently given a diversionary scheme.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 14/187292/18.