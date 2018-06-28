Police seek man over sexual assault on teenage girl in Doncaster

A police search is under way for a man wanted over a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Doncaster.

At around 9.30pm on Monday, April 23, a 17-year-old girl was assaulted in Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe, when she was approached by the man, who put his hand on her leg.

CRIME: Man hunted over taxi driver robbery in Doncaster

The man is then said to have inappropriately touched the girl before she pushed him away and left the area.

POLICE: Man hospitalised after ANOTHER stabbing in Sheffield

READ MORE: Father and son jailed over attack on man on Sheffield estate

Details of the incident and a E-fit of a man South Yorkshire Police want to trace have only been released today.

A police spokeswoman said: "Since the incident was reported, officers have been speaking to local residents, carrying out searches of the area and following up a number of lines of enquiry in a bid to identify the man involved.

"Police have now worked with the victim to produce this E-fit image and want to hear from anyone who may know who he is."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,069 of April 23 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.