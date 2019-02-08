Have your say

A man is wanted by the police over a sex attack on an 11-year-old girl in Sheffield.

He struck in Sands Close, Gleadless Valley, between 4.20pm and 4.35pm on Monday, October 8 but details have only just been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

The girl was walking along the street when a stranger approached and sexually assaulted the youngster before running off after she screamed.

South Yorkshire Police said the girl has been ‘receiving support from specialist officers’ and has worked with the force to produce an E-fit image of the suspect.

The had gingery-brown hair that appeared to be permed and black teeth.

Local officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries in a bid to identify potential witnesses.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 569 of October 8.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.