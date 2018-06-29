Police seek man over assault at Worksop railway station

A police search is under way for a man wanted over an assault at Worksop railway station.

Officers from British Transport Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident, where a woman was said to have been left 'terrified'.

She was approached by a man who started talking to her before demanding to show the woman some self-defence moves.

The man then ordered the woman to face the wall, before he grabbed her around her collar.

A BTP spokesman said: "The woman was terrified by the man’s intrusive and aggressive behaviour."

The incident happened shortly before 9pm on June 7.

Anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 656 of 07/06/2018.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.