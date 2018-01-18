Police seek man after car goes up in flames in Sheffield

Have your say

Police are seeking this man over a car fire in Sheffield, which was reportedly started deliberately.

A blue BMW went up in flames outside a property in Moss House Court, Mosborough, with reports claiming arsonists were responsible.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday, December 14, at around 5.45am.

No one was injured, say police, but the car was 'significantly' damaged.

Those involved reportedly drove off in a black Vauxhall Astra.

Police believe the man pictured holds information that could help with their enquiries, and they have appealed for him, or anyone who knows him, to get in touch.

If you recognise him, or you have any information regarding the fire, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 144 of December 14, 2017.