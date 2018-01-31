Police seek Landrover spotted in suspicious circumstances around Doncaster stables

Police officers are trying to trace a Landrover which they say was spotted in 'suspicious circumstances' around stables in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the black vehicle was spotted at livery stables at Wilsthorpe at 6pm on Monday.

It was also seen in the East Riding area last Thursday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The Landrover is pretty distinct as are the alloys."

Anyone who recognises it should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.