Police seek fish traders who could be working in Doncaster

Police have released CCTV images of two fish salesmen they would like to speak and who could be operating in Doncaster.

North Yorkshire Police want to speak to the pair over the sale of some fish to an elderly woman in her own home in Eggborough, north of Doncaster.

On Friday 9 February , the two men pictured were seen on Water Lane and knocked on the door of a 96-year-old woman.

When she answered the door, one of the men walked into her home uninvited, and proceeded to unpack the fish into her freezer and then requested £100 from her.

Feeling intimidated and wanting the man out of her home, she handed over £60.

Police are asking for anyone who recognises the men captured in the images to contact them, so they can establish the circumstances around the incident.

Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Julia Allen. You can also email Julia.Allen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk - please quote reference 12180023408.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.

It is thought the pair may be operating in villages in the north of Doncaster.