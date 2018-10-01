Police seek ‘distressed’ woman seen in car in Rotherham

Police officers are trying to locate a woman seen in a ‘distressed state’ in a car in Rotherham.

Haugh Road, Rawmarsh

The woman was spotted in the back of a small, dark car, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa, on Haugh Road, Rawmarsh, at 5.15pm on Saturday, September 29.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 692 of September 29.