Police secure court order to close flat and caravan parked up on Sheffield estate

Officers have successfully obtained a court order to close down a flat and caravan situated on a Sheffield estate.

The unit and nearby flat, on Irving Road and Main Road in Darnall, have been shut down by officers on grounds of anti-social behaviour.

The closure notice issued by police

An application to Sheffield Magistrates was accepted to close both premises for three months.

A spokesman from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "The caravan on Irving Street has been causing some issues to the people of Darnall as has the flat above 160 Main Road. We executed a warrant and found some truly shocking wiring but also enough to justify our concerns to issue a closure notice to prevent further nuisance and disorder.

"The flat and caravan on Irving Street have been closed by Sheffield Magistrates Court. No more problems from these, soon-to be-boarded-up doors for three months.

"This is the first step, but we are committed to cleaning up Darnall and addressing antisocial behaviour in Darnall's shopping precinct."