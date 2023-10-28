South Yorkshire Police searching for missing 79-year-old dad and grandad, Herbert, have found a body
Officers searching for missing Doncaster man Herbert have sadly found a body.
South Yorkshire Police officers have found a body they believe to be that of missing 79-year-old Herbert this morning, October 28.
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be him, and his family have been informed.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We'd like to pass on our thanks to the local community who have assisted in sharing information following our appeals in recent days, it is greatly appreciated.”
The 79-year-old South Yorkshire dad and grandad, who was known to suffer with dementia, was last seen around 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 24, in the Fairfield Road area.
He disappeared after attending a Doncaster Rovers game against Salford City. South Yorkshire Police (SYP) along with members of the Doncaster community have been sharing video footage of Herbert to try and find him.