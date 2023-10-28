Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police officers have found a body they believe to be that of missing 79-year-old Herbert this morning, October 28.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be him, and his family have been informed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We'd like to pass on our thanks to the local community who have assisted in sharing information following our appeals in recent days, it is greatly appreciated.”

Herbert disappeared after going to a football game.

The 79-year-old South Yorkshire dad and grandad, who was known to suffer with dementia, was last seen around 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 24, in the Fairfield Road area.