Police search woodland after knife attack on 15-year-old boy in Sheffield

Police are continuing to search woodland after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Sheffield.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being knifed in the Gleadless Valley area at around 10:40pm yesterday.

Police were seen conducting searches in woodland this afternoon

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody this afternoon.

The exact location of the incident has not yet been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police but residents in Raeburn Road, Herdings to woke this morning to find a police cordon in place in their street, which is believed to be connected to the attack.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield

The cordon has since been lifted, however there remains a heavy police presence in the area.

There remains a heavy police presence in the Raeburn Road area this afternoon

Police dogs were seen conducting ground searches this afternoon in woodland just off Raeburn Road, near to the bus terminus.

A resident, who has lived in the area for over 16 years and wished to remain anonymous, said: “As a mother I think we’ve got a right to know as soon as anything happens.

“It’s scary and makes you wonder where are their parents? I’d want to know where my son was if he was out at that time of night.

READ MORE: Second fatal crash on ‘smart motorway’ stretch of M1 near Sheffield leads to safety concerns

“It is not safe nowadays, I’m too scared to let my children out. It is a busy area and normally family friendly.

“They tried to stop the buses running but the terminus is often used by elderly people who rely on the services.

“My daughter was scared as she saw the blue lights through the window. The woodland area is massive and leads everywhere, and it is used everyday by children who walk through to get to school.”

Another resident added: “You see police around here now and then but you don’t expect something like this to happen.”

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

READ MORE: Stabbed boy, 15, in hospital less than a year after another knife attack left 15-year-old dead

The attack comes just 10 months after 15-year-old Sam Baker was stabbed to death in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, last May, with a blade he had been carrying himself.

His killer, who was 15, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for two years and eight months.